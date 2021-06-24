JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,237 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.80% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $24,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.63. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

