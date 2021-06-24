DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Gap Up to $21.28

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.28, but opened at $21.83. DZS shares last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 10,376 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DZS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DZS in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a market cap of $579.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DZS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

DZS Company Profile (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

