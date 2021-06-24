Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 249.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth about $306,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2,312.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 11.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEPC opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

