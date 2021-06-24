Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,631 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTB stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

