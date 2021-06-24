Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $24,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 65.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 42,432 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,781,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Redfin by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Redfin by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,533 shares of company stock worth $13,390,812. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,507.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.