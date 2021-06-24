Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KYN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 228,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145,307 shares during the period.

NYSE:KYN opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

