Geode Capital Management LLC Has $113.62 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $113,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

