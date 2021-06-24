Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of AECOM worth $111,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AECOM by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.42.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

