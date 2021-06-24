Geode Capital Management LLC Has $109.11 Million Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $109,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Ciena by 7.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ciena by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 17.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,349 shares of company stock worth $1,762,781 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.07.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

