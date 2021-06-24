Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 142,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Comstock Resources by 228.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

CRK stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.60. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

