CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after buying an additional 470,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,898,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 163,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,503,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $456,276.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNA opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

