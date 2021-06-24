Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 132 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $3,534,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennox International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $326.49 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.50.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $130,951.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

