Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,898 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 138.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Triple-S Management worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triple-S Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Shares of GTS stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $539.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.