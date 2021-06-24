E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $92,000 Investment in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CEL-SCI by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,417 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in CEL-SCI by 627.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 124,918 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CEL-SCI by 415.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in CEL-SCI by 107.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in CEL-SCI by 5.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 328,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVM stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $938.15 million, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 2.24. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

