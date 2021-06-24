Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE:SNA opened at $219.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.10 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total value of $420,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,632 shares of company stock worth $16,943,066. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.