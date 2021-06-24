Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 9,469.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $833.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 13.06%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

