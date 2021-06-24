Sei Investments Co. Buys 483,197 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 2,820.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,197 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 117,628 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 448.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 326,733 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 498,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

