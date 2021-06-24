Sei Investments Co. Sells 133,344 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133,344 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 26.5% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CX opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.64.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

