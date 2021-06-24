Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $347,000 Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 279,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 21,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLB opened at $39.30 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

