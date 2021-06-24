Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $202,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth about $915,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $359,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RRGB. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of RRGB opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $502.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.97. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.66) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.