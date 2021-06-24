Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock opened at $117.29 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $1,370,780.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,811.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,070 shares of company stock worth $8,041,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.