Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Argo Group International worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,527,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 884,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,649,000 after purchasing an additional 161,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 89,040 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGO. HSBC upped their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

