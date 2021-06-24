The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Sells $723,111.08 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.42. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $37.83.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,336,000 after buying an additional 7,311,416 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

