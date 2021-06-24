UBS Group AG Sells 6,152 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.56% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,168,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,068,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 56,974 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IVOG stock opened at $197.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.85. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $207.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.