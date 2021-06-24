UBS Group AG Acquires 29,194 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,194 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPP. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $555,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 808.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $307,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $108,674.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.