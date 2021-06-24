BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $91,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $118,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $124,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $155,000.

BOE opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.21. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

