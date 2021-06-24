Insider Selling: Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Sells $243,028.67 in Stock

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,260.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicolas Sokolow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of Clarus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07.

On Friday, June 18th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of Clarus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $113,483.25.

On Monday, June 14th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of Clarus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $126,002.00.

CLAR opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $763.12 million, a PE ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after acquiring an additional 351,366 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter worth about $2,235,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

