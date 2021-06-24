Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Sells $285,360.00 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $221,164.72.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $241,609.80.

On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $155,591.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $222,025.21.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $489,447.04.

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $131,616.80.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $137,654.88.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $2,331,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth $1,086,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth $272,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $7,866,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

