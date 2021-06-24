William J. Ruh Sells 5,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NCNO stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.36. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in nCino by 213.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in nCino by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $2,244,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

