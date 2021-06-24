William J. Ruh Sells 5,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NCNO stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.36. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in nCino by 213.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in nCino by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth $2,244,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
