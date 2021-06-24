-$0.07 EPS Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Cronos Group reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.79. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

