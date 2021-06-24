Financial Survey: Sundance Energy (SNDEQ) versus Its Competitors

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS: SNDEQ) is one of 265 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sundance Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sundance Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundance Energy Competitors 2037 10260 14495 473 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential downside of 12.62%. Given Sundance Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sundance Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Sundance Energy Competitors -144.92% -47.98% -2.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sundance Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million -$370.46 million -0.02 Sundance Energy Competitors $6.17 billion -$703.82 million -3.30

Sundance Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sundance Energy peers beat Sundance Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO.

