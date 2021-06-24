Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.52. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 660.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,489 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $6,139,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,340,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 84.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 108,770 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.