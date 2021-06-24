BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.60.

NYSE BWXT opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,894.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $618,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

