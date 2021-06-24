UBS Group AG Purchases 20,844 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mattel were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,157,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,735,000 after purchasing an additional 480,572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 87.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,399,000 after buying an additional 72,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $62,686,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,397,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.