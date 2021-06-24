Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 98 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after buying an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR stock opened at $131.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.44. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

