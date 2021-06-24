Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after buying an additional 1,012,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $16,545,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after buying an additional 550,147 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 545,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $9,687,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

