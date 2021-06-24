Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,678 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 88.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 952,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,552,000 after buying an additional 40,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 11,277.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 25,713 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 73.5% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 766,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,031,000 after buying an additional 324,571 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH stock opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

