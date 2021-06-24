JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,226 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.68% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $22,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 7.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.10 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXS shares. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

