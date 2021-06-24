JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 575.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,160 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $22,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 260.4% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 389,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 281,424 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 391,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after buying an additional 194,902 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after buying an additional 143,396 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,128,000 after acquiring an additional 110,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

GNR stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.