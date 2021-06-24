JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $22.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.44% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $22,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 423.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $27.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

