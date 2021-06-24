Clayton Partners LLC Makes New Investment in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 775,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,000. StarTek accounts for approximately 5.9% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in StarTek by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in StarTek by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in StarTek by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in StarTek by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in StarTek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of StarTek stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. StarTek, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $289.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. Analysts anticipate that StarTek, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

