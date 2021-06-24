Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SUGBY opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71. Suruga Bank has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Suruga Bank Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

