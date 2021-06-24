Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SUGBY opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71. Suruga Bank has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $37.50.
Suruga Bank Company Profile
