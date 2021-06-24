Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PDS. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities downgraded Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PDS stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $544.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.