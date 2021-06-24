Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMLP. TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.17. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $202.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.26.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $99.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CQS US LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

