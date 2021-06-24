Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Partners Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,550.00 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $899.20 and a 52-week high of $1,590.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,476.33.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.