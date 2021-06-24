UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

UWMC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered UWM Holdings Co. Class from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM Holdings Co. Class from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.

UWM Holdings Co. Class stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class during the first quarter worth $79,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

