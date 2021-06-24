Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,511 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.70.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239,597 shares of company stock valued at $39,388,019. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

