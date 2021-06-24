Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,852,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,729,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 in the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $201.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.86 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.56 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.57.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

