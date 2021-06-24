Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Sells $394,000.00 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00.

Shares of EVH opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Evolent Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after buying an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

