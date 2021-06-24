Luxor Capital Group, Lp Buys 39,375 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 39,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $443,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 363,065 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,247,860.50.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $91,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $112,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

